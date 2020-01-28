Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.29 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 64,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.76. 173,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

