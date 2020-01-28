Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.30 Million Position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,847 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enel Americas by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after buying an additional 1,915,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 410,084 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 137,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 104,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

ENIA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 44,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,692. Enel Americas SA has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

