Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

NYSE JEC traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 758,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

