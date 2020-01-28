Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.40 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

