Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.43 Million Stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Paramount Group worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after buying an additional 118,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,216,000 after purchasing an additional 887,291 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 968,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 869,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 713,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Paramount Group news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 25,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 176.08, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.