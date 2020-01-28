Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.49 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $13,112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 26,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,211.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.