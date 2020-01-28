Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.22. The company had a trading volume of 167,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

