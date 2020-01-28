Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 263.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 500.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 98,618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

RNG traded up $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.29. 54,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $86.46 and a 12-month high of $201.61.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $191,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,640.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

