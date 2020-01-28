Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.23. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,960. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.94 and a 1-year high of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

