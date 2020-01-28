Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.90 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 165.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,334. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

