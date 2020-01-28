Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 889.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 97,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,152. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

