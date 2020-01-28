Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,196 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.51. 14,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,660. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

