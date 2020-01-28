Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,206 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,881,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,570. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

