Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,600 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $576.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

