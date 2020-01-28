Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. 24,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

