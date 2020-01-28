Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 132,673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 165.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. ValuEngine cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,878. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

