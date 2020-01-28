Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 129.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zayo Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 50,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

