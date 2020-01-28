Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. 55,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,374. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.