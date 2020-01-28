Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,007 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,867,000 after buying an additional 142,632 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 759,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 41,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.13%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

