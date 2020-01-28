Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 13,200 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $105,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,718 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 508.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,337 shares during the period. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,658. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.