Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,103 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 109,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

