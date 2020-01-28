Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,050 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

