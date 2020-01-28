Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,718 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 623,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.