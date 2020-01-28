Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 67,954 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,954 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,177,000 after buying an additional 1,593,139 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,139 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,592 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $34,337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $32,625,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

TEVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 477,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,603,035. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

