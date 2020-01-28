Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,077 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $744,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,893,902. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

