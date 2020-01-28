Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,882 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after buying an additional 2,995,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after buying an additional 828,696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 19.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 730,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $61,511,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,408,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,329,000 after buying an additional 267,199 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 128,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,755. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

