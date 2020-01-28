Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 413,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 89,654 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

