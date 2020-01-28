Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Director Troy Cox Purchases 7,500 Shares

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.52. Zymeworks Inc has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,378,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

