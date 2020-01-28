Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 63,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $6,622,734.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,589,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,162.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 206,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,684 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zynga by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,507 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

