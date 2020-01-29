-$0.03 EPS Expected for Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Auryn Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Auryn Resources.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Shares of AUG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 100,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,566. Auryn Resources has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auryn Resources (AUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.