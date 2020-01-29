$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,820. Avantor has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 240,731 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 600,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

