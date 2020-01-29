0Chain (ZCN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,253.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market cap of $932,039.00 and approximately $2,253.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000195 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

