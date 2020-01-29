0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.23

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $140.90 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Upbit and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,958,624 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, FCoin, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, Iquant, Ethfinex, Binance, Koinex, OTCBTC, Livecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, GOPAX, Crex24, DigiFinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Bitbns, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Tokenomy, Bittrex, C2CX, Coinone, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, DDEX, BitBay, Hotbit, Gate.io, AirSwap, Kucoin, Liqui, Bilaxy, Upbit, Independent Reserve, OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX, ABCC, Gatecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

