0xcert 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101,678.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. 0xcert has a market cap of $405,395.00 and $101,678.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.50 or 0.05622686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127968 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033804 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.