110,124 Shares in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.66% of Orthopediatrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 85.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 35.5% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.50 million, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. ValuEngine lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

