110,792 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

NYSE DG opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.