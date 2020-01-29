136,522 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

GPK traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 364,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,480. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

