144,887 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Liquid Strategies LLC

Liquid Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 10.4% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

