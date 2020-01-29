147,035 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 3.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

