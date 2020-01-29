$16.47 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce $16.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $26.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $71.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.57 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%.

FLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $498.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.57. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.