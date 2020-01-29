16,806 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.83 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.