171,485 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by Liquid Strategies LLC

Liquid Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,005 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72.

