17,212 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

