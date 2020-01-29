19,425 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $109,487,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

