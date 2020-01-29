25,269 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.