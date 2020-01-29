2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,403. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.60. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,475,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,822 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 681.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 2U by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,406,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 882,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $37,273,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

