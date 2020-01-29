$3.56 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to post sales of $3.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 million and the highest is $3.59 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $7.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $14.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.21 million, with estimates ranging from $18.35 million to $22.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,198,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

