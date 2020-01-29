311,445 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 311,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after buying an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,116,000 after buying an additional 625,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

