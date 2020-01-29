337,833 Shares in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 337,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Fortis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 457,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

