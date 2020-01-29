34,218 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 579,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 77,803 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

